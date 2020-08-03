Global  
 

Brunos Mars Gives Rare Update on Music & Reaches Out To Rihanna For Modeling Gig

Just Jared Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Bruno Mars has made a rare comment about his upcoming music on social media. Taking to Twitter this afternoon (August 3), the 34-year-old Grammy winner revealed that he’s been a bit frustrated. “Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself ‘I should’ve been a model’ 😔,” he [...]
 Bruno Mars has put himself forward as a model for Rihanna.

