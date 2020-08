You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel



US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on July 5, 2020 Shocking moment Trump supporter kneels on another's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in New Jersey



This is the shocking moment when one Trump supporter kneels on another one's neck to mock police killing of George Floyd in Franklin, New Jersey while surrounded with signs that say Trump 2020 and "all.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52 Published on June 10, 2020 A New Trump Slogan?



George Conway asked on Twitter for help creating a new Trump 2020 campaign slogan and people responded. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:42 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this