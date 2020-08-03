Global  
 

Normal People's Paul Mescal Will Star in The Rolling Stone's Socially Distant 'Scarlet' Music Video

Just Jared Monday, 3 August 2020
Paul Mescal will be the star of The Rolling Stone‘s upcoming video, “Scarlet”. The Normal People star is featured in the short teaser for the official visual, which will be premiering later on in the week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Mescal In the short teaser, you can see Paul wiping away [...]
Rolling Stones confirm music video starring Normal People star Paul Mescal with new teaser

 Full clip will be released later this week
Independent


