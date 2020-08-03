|
Normal People's Paul Mescal Will Star in The Rolling Stone's Socially Distant 'Scarlet' Music Video
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Paul Mescal will be the star of The Rolling Stone‘s upcoming video, “Scarlet”. The Normal People star is featured in the short teaser for the official visual, which will be premiering later on in the week. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul Mescal In the short teaser, you can see Paul wiping away [...]
