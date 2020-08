Sabrina Carpenter Would Love to Return to 'Mean Girls' On Broadway After Pandemic Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sabrina Carpenter wants to go back to Broadway! In a new interview, the 21-year-old actress and singer says she would love to reprise the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls when Broadway is back in action. If you didn’t know, Sabrina was starring in the show when Broadway shut down due to Coronavirus, and [...] 👓 View full article

