Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JoJo Siwa Introduces Fans to Her New Boyfriend Mark Bontempo (Video)

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa recently told fans that she has a boyfriend and now she’s finally introducing him to everyone! The 17-year-old reality star took to TikTok this weekend to share a fun video that she made with new beau Mark Bontempo. “Meet Mark,” she captioned the short clip, in which they dressed up in each other’s [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Cardigan' for 24 Hours Only [Video]

Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Cardigan' for 24 Hours Only

Swift is offering fans the chance to listen to the "cabin in the candlelight" rendition of the 'Folklore' favorite until midnight.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Rihanna Says Fans Will 'Not Be Disappointed' When New Music Drops [Video]

Rihanna Says Fans Will 'Not Be Disappointed' When New Music Drops

Rihanna has insisted she is "always working on music" and will release new material when she is ready.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration [Video]

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:49Published

Related news from verified sources

JoJo Siwa Introduces Her "Amazing" New Boyfriend in Must-See TikTok

 JoJo Siwa has officially revealed her new beau. The teenage internet sensation announced she's in a relationship with Mark Bontempo. If Mark's last name sounds...
E! Online


Tweets about this