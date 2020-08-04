Gulshan Devaiah: For me as an actor who has been here for 10 years, trying to get good work is shocking
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Gulshan Devaiah will soon be completing over a decade in the Hindi film industry. In these last 10 years, the actor has been acclaimed and appreciated for his performances and critics and fans look forward to his work. But what if an actor isn't able to find good scripts and meaty roles?
Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast and crew. Akshay is being accompanied by his family. The actor was seen inside the aircraft wearing...
Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has..
A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..