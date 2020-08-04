Ellen DeGeneres Looks Stressed in First Outing While #ReplaceEllen Is Trending Amid Show's Backlash

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Portia de Rossi Stands With Ellen Over Toxic Workplace Allegations



HuffPost reports actor Portia de Rossi has broken her silence on the workplace scandal currently enveloping her wife Ellen DeGeneres. In an Instagram post on Monday, de Rossi wrote, 'I Stand With.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres



James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres In July, former and current employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging that the show is riddled with.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 12 hours ago Ellen Ready To Ditch Show



Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this