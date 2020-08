luqmanch112 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trying to make their marriage work https://t.co/vUIvVVNO0E 9 minutes ago TheRawAndRealPodcast RT @TMZ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship https://t.co/zAsoV0bN1w 10 minutes ago 🇮🇳Harpalsinh Jadeja🇮🇳 RT @dna: #KimKardashian and #KanyeWest trying to save their relationship https://t.co/cr4GQnFw6m 14 minutes ago YemiFirstson RT @MojiDelanoBlog: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Trying To ‘Save Their Marriage’ As They Embark On Family Getaway - https://t.co/XlbeusWDs… 19 minutes ago DNA #KimKardashian and #KanyeWest trying to save their relationship https://t.co/cr4GQnFw6m 19 minutes ago Cathlene Sareli Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship https://t.co/d3BQv5C9tw 29 minutes ago Guyana News Agency Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘are trying to save their relationship’ as they embark on family getaway https://t.co/fJQveW61rZ 31 minutes ago George M'Cloud RT @people: Kim Kardashian Is Willing to 'Save' Marriage with Kanye West 'for Their Kids,' Source Says​ https://t.co/1ECKfczpo9 44 minutes ago