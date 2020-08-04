|
Debby Ryan Recreates Her Famous Facial Expression in New Viral TikTok Video!
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Debby Ryan became a meme earlier this year when people pointed out the facial expression that she often makes in her movies and TV shows. Specifically, a clip from Debby‘s 2012 Disney Channel original movie Radio Rebel went viral and now she’s recreating that exact moment! Debby is breaking the internet with the new TikTok [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this