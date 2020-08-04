Global  
 

Debby Ryan Recreates Her Famous Facial Expression in New Viral TikTok Video!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Debby Ryan became a meme earlier this year when people pointed out the facial expression that she often makes in her movies and TV shows. Specifically, a clip from Debby‘s 2012 Disney Channel original movie Radio Rebel went viral and now she’s recreating that exact moment! Debby is breaking the internet with the new TikTok [...]
Debby Ryan Dresses as Her Beloved Characters in New Viral Video!

 Debby Ryan has basically broken the internet with the new video that she posted to her TikTok account – it has garnered 17 million views in just six hours! In...
