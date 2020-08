Val Kilmer's Daughter 'So Proud' to Star Opposite Actor in 'Paydirt' Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The 'Top Gun' actor also admits he beamed with pride when he saw Mercedes Kilmer's name in the movie project that focuses on someone with a disability. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this