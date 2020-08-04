Global  
 

Meghan Markle Gets Birthday Wishes from Prince William & Kate Middleton!

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020
It’s Meghan Markle‘s 39th birthday and she just received some well wishes from the royal family! While the former actress and her husband Prince Harry cut ties from the royal family earlier this year, the royals are still celebrating Meghan‘s special day. Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s official social pages posted a sweet photo of [...]
