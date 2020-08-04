Anand Tiwari on Bandish Bandits: Shooting something for this long was new to me Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

They say love and music have no language, and that's precisely why a pop star and a classical singer fall in love in the upcoming show, Bandish Bandits. All set to air on Amazon Prime Video today on August 4, the director, Anand Tiwari, talks about it and how it was directing this time.



In an interview with *The Indian... 👓 View full article

