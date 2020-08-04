Global  
 

On legendary singer Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana gives a soulful tribute

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again shared how he is truly inspired by Kishore Kumar and admires the iconic star.

On his 91st birth anniversary, the actor and singer took to his Instagram account to pay him a soulful and heartfelt tribute by singing 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain!'

