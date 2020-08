Merritt Corrigan Wiki: Facts About the Trump Appointee Fired by USAID Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Merritt Corrigan’s tenure to USAID has been tumultuous and short. After the Trump appointee’s inflammatory comments came to light, she was let go by USAID on August 3. Her anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric made her appointment to the national agency that determined foreign aid questionable. There is a lot of curiosity about who Corrigan is. […] 👓 View full article

