SSR case: Narayan Rane claims Disha was raped Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

BJP MP Narayan Rane has said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian was ‘raped’ and ‘murdered’. He also said that her autopsy report shows that she had injuries on her ‘private parts’. 👓 View full article

