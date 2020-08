Theatre maestro Ebrahim Alkazi passes away Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Considered the father of modern Indian theatre, Ebrahim Alkazi, the first Director of National School of Drama (NSD) breathed his last in the capital on Tuesday. He was 94.



Also an art connoisseur, collector and gallery owner, he founded Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi.



This Royal Academy of Dramatics Art (RADA) pass-out... 👓 View full article

