'Simpsons' actor Harry Shearer argues show's decision to stop casting White actors in non-White roles
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Harry Shearer, who voices three characters in "The Simpsons," criticized the show's decision to stop White actors from portraying non-White characters.
