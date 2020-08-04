Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: NBA YoungBoy Footage Surfaces Of Him Denying A Woman Thirsting For A Selfie W/ Him In A Mall

SOHH Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Watch: NBA YoungBoy Footage Surfaces Of Him Denying A Woman Thirsting For A Selfie W/ Him In A MallLouisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy is making headlines for not showing fans non-stop love. New footage has surfaced of YoungBoy trying to distance himself from a female supporter pulling up on him and attempting to forcibly snap a selfie alongside the rap star. Watch and comment below! “Why shawty was so insistent on taking a pic […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman takes selfie as wild bear sniffs her hair [Video]

Woman takes selfie as wild bear sniffs her hair

The tense footage shows a brown bear pawing at an amazingly calm park visitor.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this