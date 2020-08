forcommongood @MatthewBoedy In a speech (Christian?) Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. encouraged students to shoot… https://t.co/TAxO9lUzCD 51 seconds ago forcommongood @BetteMidler In a speech (Christian?) Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. encouraged students to shoot… https://t.co/oQHJBkXh4c 2 minutes ago steven foster RT @VICENews: Students, faculty and alumni are calling on Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. to resign, a sign that means Trump… 2 minutes ago forcommongood @secupp In a speech (Christian?) Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. encouraged students to shoot Musli… https://t.co/NTWsjECsIe 3 minutes ago forcommongood @johnpavlovitz In a speech (Christian?) Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. encouraged students to shoo… https://t.co/0nF80ew1Wk 3 minutes ago Francis LaLonde The #face (and #Other #Body #Parts) of the #gop / #republican (#FamilyValues) party. #ThoseHallowedHalls ...… https://t.co/4A7hGAy9YB 6 minutes ago bloke RT @DrLaraCarlson: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr on a yacht posing with his pants unzipped with some girl, also with her pa… 20 minutes ago Marylou Culkar RT @Mediaite: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. Deletes Bizarre Bare-Midriff Pants-Unzipped Photo from Yacht Party https://t.c… 21 minutes ago