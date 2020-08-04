Global  
 

Boosie Badazz Sends Bobby Shmurda Love On His 26th Birthday As Prison Release Rumors Heat Up: “I’m Go Keep Yo Name N This Fake World Face”

SOHH Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has nothing but love for jailed rap star Bobby Shmurda. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to extend his hand and celebrate the Brooklyn entertainer’s 26th birthday. Boosie Badazz Salutes Bobby Shmurda Badazz went to his Instagram page on Tuesday with a major shout-out for Bobby. Boosie also shared his […]
