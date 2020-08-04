Sarah Paulson Brings 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Nurse To Life in Netflix's 'Ratched' Trailer
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Sarah Paulson shows a brief moment of compassion in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ratched. The series is a suspenseful drama centered on finding out just who asylum nurse, Mildred Ratched, is. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey...
The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new..