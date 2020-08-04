Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Paulson Brings 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Nurse To Life in Netflix's 'Ratched' Trailer

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Sarah Paulson shows a brief moment of compassion in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ratched. The series is a suspenseful drama centered on finding out just who asylum nurse, Mildred Ratched, is. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Ratched on Netflix - Official Trailer

Ratched on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:39

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer [Video]

Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer

Teenage Bounty Hunters - Official Trailer - Netflix - Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:18Published
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:50Published
A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News [Video]

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News

Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' - First Look Photos!

 Here’s your first look at Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched in Ryan Murphy‘s Ratched! The show is a prequel of sorts to the iconic One Flew Over the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

hunters_grove

jamie ᱬ RT @JustJared: Sarah Paulson gets sinister in the first trailer for Netflix's #Ratched Watch now: https://t.co/1byAjH35XK 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Sarah Paulson gets sinister in the first trailer for Netflix's #Ratched Watch now: https://t.co/1byAjH35XK 1 hour ago