Tana Mongeau's MTV 'No Filter' Show Is Officially Over

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Tana Mongeau‘s MTV No Filter reality series is officially done. It was recently revealed that a season three would not happen. The network confirmed with Insider that a third season was never planned and they had parted ways with Tana professionally. Tana has recently come under fire for partying during quarantine, and for past racist [...]
