Here's How 'Big Brother All Stars' Contestants Will Be Kept Safe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Big Brother All-Stars season debuts this coming Wednesday on CBS and we’re finding out details about how the contestants will be kept safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “As we speak right now, they’re quarantining by themselves in homes that we’ve rented for them,” host Julie Chen told ET of the contestants (who have not [...]
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother:All-Stars' Premiere

Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother:All-Stars' Premiere 07:18

 Julie Chen Moonves spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the surprises fans can expect on the premiere of the new season of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Wednesday night.

