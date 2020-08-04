|
Here's How 'Big Brother All Stars' Contestants Will Be Kept Safe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Big Brother All-Stars season debuts this coming Wednesday on CBS and we’re finding out details about how the contestants will be kept safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “As we speak right now, they’re quarantining by themselves in homes that we’ve rented for them,” host Julie Chen told ET of the contestants (who have not [...]
