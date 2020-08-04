Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Refers to Beirut Explosion as a ‘Terrible Attack’ in White House Briefing

Mediaite Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump declared late Tuesday at a White House briefing that the Beirut explosion was a “terrible attack,” while also offering the United States “deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings

Deaf Americans Sue Trump White House for Not Having Sign Language Interpreters at COVID-19 Briefings 01:01

 The Trump White House faces a lawsuit over not providing American Sign Language interpreters for coronavirus briefings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
U.S. to act on TikTok, other Chinese apps 'in coming days' -WH [Video]

U.S. to act on TikTok, other Chinese apps 'in coming days' -WH

The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

WoUntoThem

17Arrows RT @tav24news: #Trump refers to deadly #Beirut #explosion seem to be like terrible #attack #BeirutBlast #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon #beiroet… 2 minutes ago

CanineQuiddity

ChanDia RT @kaitlancollins: Trump refers to the Beirut explosion as "an attack." There were conflicting reports on what caused the blast, but the d… 12 minutes ago

craicpype

Dr Nope RT @Independent: Trump refers to deadly Beirut explosions as 'terrible attack' - despite no evidence incident was deliberate https://t.co/v… 25 minutes ago

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Trump Refers to Beirut Explosion as a 'Terrible Attack' in White House Briefing https://t.co/T6X10BlD3U 1 hour ago