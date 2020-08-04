17Arrows RT @tav24news: #Trump refers to deadly #Beirut #explosion seem to be like terrible #attack #BeirutBlast #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon #beiroet… 2 minutes ago ChanDia RT @kaitlancollins: Trump refers to the Beirut explosion as "an attack." There were conflicting reports on what caused the blast, but the d… 12 minutes ago Dr Nope RT @Independent: Trump refers to deadly Beirut explosions as 'terrible attack' - despite no evidence incident was deliberate https://t.co/v… 25 minutes ago (((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Trump Refers to Beirut Explosion as a 'Terrible Attack' in White House Briefing https://t.co/T6X10BlD3U 1 hour ago