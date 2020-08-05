Global  
 

Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party on June 13

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Actor Dino Morea has tweeted to deny reports that he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP

Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP 02:56

 While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case...

