Jonathan Swan: Trump ‘Is Not Confronting Reality’ on Covid, Credible Public Health Experts Aren’t Saying There’s ‘Danger to Testing Too Much’

Mediaite Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Axios' *Jonathan Swan* appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to break down his remarkable interview with *President Donald Trump* on The Last Word, guest-hosted by *Ali Velshi*. And Swan said his chief takeaway is that Trump "is not confronting reality when it comes to the virus."
