Jonathan Swan: Trump ‘Is Not Confronting Reality’ on Covid, Credible Public Health Experts Aren’t Saying There’s ‘Danger to Testing Too Much’
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Axios' *Jonathan Swan* appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to break down his remarkable interview with *President Donald Trump* on The Last Word, guest-hosted by *Ali Velshi*. And Swan said his chief takeaway is that Trump "is not confronting reality when it comes to the virus."
President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where roughly 156,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis...