Sean Penn confirms he married Leila George on a 'COVID wedding' Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

American actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he is once again a married man.



According to Page Six, the 59-year-old actor said Monday on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that he and girlfriend 28-year-old Leila George tied the knot on Thursday.



Meyers asked Penn, "There are reports that you recently got married, is this true?",... 👓 View full article

