Radhe to release around Republic Day 2021? Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Salman Khan has been enjoying life at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced but now it seems like the actor is also itching to get back to the sets. Salman had been working on β€˜Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ when the pandemic struck and everything was postponed. Hence once he begins work, this action entertainer will be the first on his list. Salman Khan has been enjoying life at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced but now it seems like the actor is also itching to get back to the sets. Salman had been working on β€˜Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ when the pandemic struck and everything was postponed. Hence once he begins work, this action entertainer will be the first on his list. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HT Digital Content - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI 03:40 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. The center however granted a CBI probe in the case on the request of the Bihar Govt. On the other hand, actor... You Might Like

Tweets about this