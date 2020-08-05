Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance Supports Her Amid Controversy, Says She's Being 'Viciously Attacked'

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres‘ brother is defending his younger sister. Vance DeGeneres took to social media on Tuesday (August 4) to defend the 62-year-old talk show host amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her behavior and the show’s toxic work environment allegations. “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know [...]
 ET Canada has the latest updates following the ongoing controversy surrounding toxic work environment claims at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', including reports the daytime star "wants out" of her contract and feels "betrayed" by her staff speaking out.

