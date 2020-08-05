Jason Momoa Restores Wife Lisa Bonet's First Car, a 1965 Mustang!
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Jason Momoa has a huge surprise for wife Lisa Bonet! The 41-year-old Aquaman actor took to YouTube to share a video “14 years in the making” which followed him restoring his wife’s 1965 mustang – the first car she ever bought when she was 17. “I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we [...]
