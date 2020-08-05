Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music Snippet & Says 'She Is Coming'!

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is getting ready to give her fans something new! The 27-year-old “Malibu” singer teased part of a new song during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday (August 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime 🎸🖤🎤,” she wrote on her Instagram. Miley‘s forthcoming record, tentatively [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus Teases New Album With a Snippet of Song 'Midnight Sky' | Billboard News

