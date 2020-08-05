T.I.'s Stepdaughter & Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins is Pregnant with First Child!

Global  
 

Zonnique Pullins is pregnant! The 24-year-old daughter of Tiny and stepdaughter of T.I. announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Bandhunta Izzy. “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out,” Zonnique told People. “This time I actually am pregnant. It’s [...]
