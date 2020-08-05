Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Couple Up for Date Night in Italy
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are enjoying a night out without the kids! The 35-year-old soccer superstar and his 26-year-old girlfriend made their way off their yacht as they arrived at a restaurant for a dinner date on Sunday night (August 2) in Portofino, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano [...]
This is the moment a boozed-up bloke broke into his home after a night out causing £300 worth of damage - all because he didn't want was his £7 doner kebab to go cold. Reece Barr, 25, was captured on..
A bride-to-be who couldn't get married because of lockdown was given the ultimate date-night by her fiance - including a hot tub and cinema in their garden. Charley Godbold, 26, and Louis St.Romaine,..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Tweets about this
MulierLife Georgina Rodriguez on the agenda with her beauty
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, continues to g… https://t.co/qzUz5oNmzW 23 hours ago
World News Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her pert derrière in black lace bodysuit https://t.co/YJH1F1gjCm 2 days ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez enjoy a night out without the kids in Italy! https://t.co/8POKSWhdu7 2 days ago
Gospel Music Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Couple Up for Date Night in Italy 2 days ago
JustJared.com Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez enjoy a night out without the kids in Italy! https://t.co/8POKSWhdu7 3 days ago
Daily Mail Celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys an outing in the rain on his £5.5m luxury yacht with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez https://t.co/0aCR4FCugJ 3 days ago
LatestLY Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate ‘Special Occasion’ With Romantic Dinner; Spanish Mode… https://t.co/xOHp0JHOYX 3 days ago
KARIFEST BLOG Cristiano Ronaldo Dines With Girlfriend, Georgina In A Romantic Dinner
Cristiano Ronaldo and his stunning girlfrie… https://t.co/euTXROHH4N 3 days ago