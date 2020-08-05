Global  
 

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Couple Up for Date Night in Italy

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are enjoying a night out without the kids! The 35-year-old soccer superstar and his 26-year-old girlfriend made their way off their yacht as they arrived at a restaurant for a dinner date on Sunday night (August 2) in Portofino, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano [...]
