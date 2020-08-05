SC on Rhea Chakraborty's petition Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Her plea was heard today by the apex court and hearing of the matter will be held after a week. ANI shared an update, “Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week.” 👓 View full article

