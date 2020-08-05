SC on Rhea Chakraborty's petition

Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Her plea was heard today by the apex court and hearing of the matter will be held after a week. ANI shared an update, “Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week.”
The father of Sushant Singh Rajput released a video message over a month after the actor's death. KK Singh claimed that he had alerted Mumbai police about a threat to Sushant's life in February 2020...
The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai held a press conference to provide an update on the progress in investigation regarding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Param Bir Singh revealed that during the..
In a new twist in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bihar government too has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in actress Rhea... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life •DNA •IndiaTimes •Zee News