Paroma Dasgupta to pay a tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, all set to release new song, Anandaloke Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

During the last four months since the lockdown has started due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of singers have shared their music videos on their YouTube channels to keep their fans entertained.



And the latest singer to have done that is Paroma Dasgupta. But her new song is a little more than just... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this