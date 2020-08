You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05 Published 15 hours ago Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death



Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:31 Published 21 hours ago Quarantining officer clearly means they want to disable Patna police investigation: Sushant father's lawyer



Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh reacted on Bihar Government's recommendation of giving Sushant's death case to CBI. He said, "I don't think any state government would have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this