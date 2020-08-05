Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020. The duo has been preparing for their special day, along with the family for quite some time now. After pre-wedding pictures online, now, finally, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu and Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty, revealed some sweet insights...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin 00:55

 Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati who wooed the audience with his brilliant acting in "Bahubali" will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8.

You Might Like


Tweets about this