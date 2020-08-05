Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19 Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020. The duo has been preparing for their special day, along with the family for quite some time now. After pre-wedding pictures online, now, finally, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu and Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty, revealed some sweet insights... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 16 hours ago Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin 00:55 Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati who wooed the audience with his brilliant acting in "Bahubali" will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. You Might Like

Tweets about this