Video Credit: Wochit - Published 13 hours ago 'Midnight Sun' Is Here, New 'Twilight' Book 00:36 (CNN) It's been 12 long years since the last book of the "Twilight" series came out, meaning high schoolers that once classified themselves into #TeamJacob or #TeamEdward are now working adults. But no amount of time could rid fans of Stephanie Meyer's books -- and their subsequent movie adaptations...