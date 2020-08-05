Global  
 

'Big Brother All Stars' Contestants Cut From Show Due To Positive Coronavirus Tests

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Julie Chen, host of Big Brother’s All Stars season debuting tonight, has revealed some information about the contestants. Before heading into the Big Brother house, the contestants were quarantined and tested multiple times for the Coronavirus. “I don’t even know all the confirmed 16 houseguests,” Julie said (via Us Weekly). “I know it’s eight women [...]
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother:All-Stars' Premiere

Julie Chen Moonves Talks 'Big Brother:All-Stars' Premiere 07:18

 Julie Chen Moonves spoke to CBS2 News This Morning about some of the surprises fans can expect on the premiere of the new season of "Big Brother: All-Stars" Wednesday night.

