Hrithik's mom & sister seek justice for SSR Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan dropped a comment on a post shared by a paparazzi seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The pap has uploaded a screenshot of poll results which displayed everyone supported CBI probe into the case. In the comment of the post, Pinke wrote, "Justice". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this