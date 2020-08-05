Tom Hanks In Talks To Join Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' as Geppetto
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Tom Hanks is currently in talks to join the live action Pinocchio film. According to Variety, the 64-year-old actor would be playing Geppetto, Pinocchio’s maker turned father in the live action film from Disney. Robert Zemickis will be directing the movie, and if cast, would reunite with Tom for their fourth movie together. The first [...]
Pinocchio Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this live-action adaptation of the beloved fairytale, old woodcarver Gepetto (Roberto Benigni), fashions a wooden puppet, Pinocchio (Federico Ielapi), who magically comes to life. Pinocchio longs for adventure and is easily led astray, encountering...