Tom Hanks In Talks To Join Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio' as Geppetto

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Tom Hanks is currently in talks to join the live action Pinocchio film. According to Variety, the 64-year-old actor would be playing Geppetto, Pinocchio’s maker turned father in the live action film from Disney. Robert Zemickis will be directing the movie, and if cast, would reunite with Tom for their fourth movie together. The first [...]
