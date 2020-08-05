Global  
 

Cameron Diaz Gives Credit To Gwyneth Paltrow For This Happening in Her Life

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz welcomed her first child, Raddix, earlier this year with husband, Benji Madden and revealed during a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, that she was a driving force in helping her become a mom. During her appearance with Gwyneth on In Goop Health: The Sessions, the two chatted about her new life as a mother, [...]
