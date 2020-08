Celebrities in Hollywood You Didn't Know Are Scientologists Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hollywood is made up of people from different backgrounds, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion. But one religion that is being debated in the industry is Scientology. There are vocal members like John Travolta and Tom Cruise, but there are those who are under the radar Hollywood is made up of people from different backgrounds, ethnicity, sexual orientation and religion. But one religion that is being debated in the industry is Scientology. There are vocal members like John Travolta and Tom Cruise, but there are those who are under the radar πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jim Carrey will 'tell deeper truth' about Hollywood



Carrey has opened up about his new book, 'Memoirs and Misinformation'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on July 9, 2020 Clarkson, Efron And Cumberbatch Among Stars Receiving Honors



American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Actor Zac Efron is also being honored with a star for his contribution to film and television. According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on June 23, 2020

Tweets about this