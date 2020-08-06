Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez Promotes Wearing a Mask Before Heading to Dinner With Alex Rodriguez

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020
Jennifer Lopez holds hands with fiance Alex Rodriguez while heading to dinner in New York City on Wednesday (August 5). The 51-year-old singer showed off her legs in a floral embroidered white dress as she and Alex headed to Cipriani for a bite to eat with their family. Jennifer and Alex also matched in their [...]
