Laura Dern Teases Big Reunion on 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Set!

Just Jared Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Laura Dern is back as Ellie Sattler! The 53-year-old actress recently arrived on set of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently filming in London. Laura took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 4) to share a photo of her “Dr Ellie Sattler” chair positioned next to Sam Neill‘s “Dr Alan Grant” chair. “Day one. [...]
