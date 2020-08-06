Selena Gomez Reveals She's Always Dreamed Of Doing A Song With BFF Taylor Swift
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance during Twitch’s Animal Talking stream tonight, where she not only confirmed she was working on a new album, but also spoke about working on music with Taylor Swift. The 28-year-old singer and actress has been friends with 30-year-old Taylor for a very long time and the two have shown [...]
