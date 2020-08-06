iBBInsider RT @TVLine: #BigBrotherAllStars Premiere Recap: Which Houseguests Are Back? And Who’s the First Head of Household? https://t.co/fg6Ck69udL… 2 minutes ago Gospel Music 'Big Brother' 2020 Premiere Recap: First Twist Revealed, Plus HOH Competition Spoilers! 23 minutes ago Michael Ausiello #BigBrotherAllStars Premiere Recap: Which Houseguests Are Back? And Who’s the First Head of Household? https://t.co/SInIzCU34K #BB22 58 minutes ago TVLine.com #BigBrotherAllStars Premiere Recap: Which Houseguests Are Back? And Who’s the First Head of Household? https://t.co/fg6Ck69udL #BB22 58 minutes ago JustJared.com Here's a recap on what happened during the #BB22 premiere, including details on the twist and who won HOH!… https://t.co/w43HcNhtFM 1 hour ago Tammie We have our first HOH of the #BB22 season! Find out all the details of tonight's premiere of #BBAllStars2 right her… https://t.co/w80VRNiUJg 1 hour ago Big Big Brother We have our first HOH of the #BB22 season! Find out all the details of tonight's premiere of #BBAllStars2 right her… https://t.co/YlzxEsiW6y 1 hour ago