You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has his first ever haircut



Kourtney Kardashian's five-year-old son Reign has had his first ever haircut, taking his long locks down to a buzzcut. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:50 Published 4 hours ago Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Son Shaving His Head



Kim Kardashian reacts to Kourtney Kardashian son Reign Disick shaving his head. Plus, We have an update on Kim and Kanye's getaway trip. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:18 Published 5 hours ago Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head



Kourtney Kardashian told fans she is "not ok" after her son Reign swapped his signature long locks for a newly shaved 'do on Tuesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this JustJared.com Kourtney Kardashian tries to keep low profile while grabbing coffee with Tik Tok star Addison Rae: https://t.co/ojvBDSzY3Z 31 minutes ago