Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz attacked while cycling; shows his bruises on video Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and model-actor Asim Riaz was recently attacked while he was cycling in the streets. Asim took to his Instagram stories to recount the horrible experience and also showed his bruises on the video. The actor has been injured quite a bit on his back, his knees, thighs and shoulder.



Recounting the incident,... Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and model-actor Asim Riaz was recently attacked while he was cycling in the streets. Asim took to his Instagram stories to recount the horrible experience and also showed his bruises on the video. The actor has been injured quite a bit on his back, his knees, thighs and shoulder.Recounting the incident, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bigg Boss 13's lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana sizzle in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam poster On his birthday, Asim Riaz had revealed that he will soon collaborate with his actress-girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana for another music video. Produced by...

Bollywood Life 2 days ago





Tweets about this