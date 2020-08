What Happened to #SaveTheChildren on Facebook? Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

#SaveTheChildren on social media brings attention to the important issue of child trafficking and the necessity to protect them. However, Facebook users are having trouble accessing posts in this hashtag. Facebook has apparently banned the hashtag, preventing users from seeing posts in it. An uproar followed on other social media platforms for Facebook’s apparent censor […] 👓 View full article